SEOUL : South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and sister firm Kia Corp said on Tuesday they plan to invest a combined 1.05 trillion won ($787.05 million) to acquire shares in autonomous mobility firm 42dot Inc.

The automakers said in regulatory filings that the investment was to maintain its control of 42dot Inc as well as increase its operational competitiveness.

($1 = 1,334.0900 won)