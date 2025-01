SEOUL : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp aim to grow their combined global sales by 2 per cent in 2025, after reporting falls in 2024 sales and missing their targets.

The automakers, which together rank third in global vehicle sales, sold 7.23 million vehicles in 2024, slipping from 2023 and falling short of their targets, as solid U.S. sales were offset by sluggish demand in Europe and its home market.