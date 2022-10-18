Logo
Business

Hyundai Motor, Kia say $2 billion provision to hit Q3 earnings

FILE PHOTO: A sign shows directions to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama automobile plant in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Schneyer

18 Oct 2022 04:18PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 04:59PM)
SEOUL -Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp's third-quarter earnings will reflect provisions totalling a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion), they said on Tuesday.

The costs include provisions related to their Theta GDI engines, the South Korean automakers said in regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a provision of 1.36 trillion won would be reflected in its earnings, while Kia flagged a hit of 1.54 trillion won.

The automakers said in a statement the provisions were needed because of recent changes, such as longer lifecycles for used vehicles and lower scrap rates caused by a chip shortage, and an underestimate of engine improvements.

Cha Seong-ju, head of the quality division at Hyundai Motor Group, told analysts the auto group had also factored in the recent weakness of Korean won against U.S. dollar, leading to additional costs.

"We sincerely apologise for repeated quality issues and additional costs related to the Theta II GDI engine recall. We will put our utmost efforts to secure engine quality considering market conditions and manage quality related cost in order to prevent a repetition of quality issues," Cha told investors and analysts.

In 2020, Hyundai and Kia together made 3.6 trillion won in provisions related to engine issues.

Hyundai Motor is scheduled to report its July-September earnings next Monday, while Kia has not yet announced when it will report its third quarter results.

($1 = 1,422.8200 won)

Source: Reuters

