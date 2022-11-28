Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor, LGES consider building two JV battery plants in US -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor, LGES consider building two JV battery plants in US -report

Hyundai Motor, LGES consider building two JV battery plants in US -report
FILE PHOTO: A security guard is seen at the main entrance of a plant of Hyundai Motor Co on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Hyundai Motor, LGES consider building two JV battery plants in US -report
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. Picture taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
28 Nov 2022 11:17AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 11:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) are considering building two joint venture battery plants in the United States, a local online news outlet reported on Monday.

Under the contemplated plan, the plants would be built in Georgia and each have an annual capacity of about 35 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to power about 1 million electric vehicles (EVs), said the news service, Dailian, citing an unnamed source.

LGES declined to comment. Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The report added that the new factories were likely to be located near Hyundai Motor Group's new EV plant in Georgia and would help the company meet U.S. EV subsidy rules.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will require from next year that at least 40 per cent of the monetary value of critical minerals for batteries be from the United States or a U.S. free-trade partner to qualify for U.S. tax credits. That share will rise to 80 per cent in 2027.

A South Korean newspaper on Friday reported that Hyundai Motor and SK On, the battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd, planned to invest about 2.5 trillion won ($1.87 billion) to build a new joint venture factory in Georgia.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution said they would set up a $1.1 billion EV battery joint venture in Indonesia.

($1 = 1,337.9300 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.