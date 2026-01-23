Hyundai Motor to recall nearly 84,000 US vehicles over instrument panel display failure, NHTSA says
Jan 23 : Hyundai Motor is recalling 83,877 vehicles in the U.S. as the instrument panel display may fail to show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or fuel gauge, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
The audio video navigation software will be updated over-the-air or inspected and updated by a dealer for free, NHTSA added.
Source: Reuters
