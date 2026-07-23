Logo
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 21% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 21% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses forecasts

Hyundai Motor reports 21% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses forecasts

The EARTH concept car by the Hyundai Motor Company is presented at the company’s booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China) in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

23 Jul 2026 01:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, July 23 : Hyundai Motor reported a 21 per cent fall in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates, as weaker vehicle sales, production disruptions and higher costs outweighed support from a weaker won.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, posted operating profit of 2.9 trillion won ($1.98 billion) for the April-June period, compared with 3.6 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 3.2 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Hyundai Motor said revenue rose 2 per cent from a year earlier to 49.2 trillion won.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Shares of Hyundai Motor were trading up 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Hyundai forecasts macroeconomic uncertainty will persist and competition in the industry will be tougher.

Its weak performance underscores wider challenges facing the auto industry, as carmakers contend with rising energy and raw material costs as well as supply chain disruptions linked to U.S. tariffs and conflict in the Middle East.

($1 = 1,467.2000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement