Hyundai Motor reports 31% drop in Q1 operating profit, meets forecasts

SEOUL, April 23 : Hyundai Motor reported a 31 per cent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday, meeting analysts' estimates, as weaker demand in the Middle East and a recall of its Palisade SUV weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, posted operating profit of 2.5 trillion won ($1.69 billion) for January-March, compared with 3.6 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 2.5 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Hyundai said revenue rose 3.4 per cent from a year earlier to 45.9 trillion won.

Shares of Hyundai were trading down 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

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