Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 31% drop in Q1 operating profit, meets forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 31% drop in Q1 operating profit, meets forecasts

Hyundai Motor reports 31% drop in Q1 operating profit, meets forecasts

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV is displayed during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

23 Apr 2026 01:20PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 01:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, April 23 : Hyundai Motor reported a 31 per cent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday, meeting analysts' estimates, as weaker demand in the Middle East and a recall of its Palisade SUV weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, posted operating profit of 2.5 trillion won ($1.69 billion) for January-March, compared with 3.6 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 2.5 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Hyundai said revenue rose 3.4 per cent from a year earlier to 45.9 trillion won.

Shares of Hyundai were trading down 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

($1 = 1,481.1000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement