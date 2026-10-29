Logo
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 5.5% rise in Q3 operating profit, beats forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor reports 5.5% rise in Q3 operating profit, beats forecasts

Hyundai Motor reports 5.5% rise in Q3 operating profit, beats forecasts

FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai Creta electric vehicle (EV) is presented during its launch at India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, January 17, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

29 Oct 2026 12:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, Oct 29 : Hyundai Motor reported a 5.5 per cent rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as favourable foreign exchange rates helped offset the impact of partial strikes and weaker sales of ageing models.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp forms the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, posted an operating profit of 2.7 trillion won ($2.01 billion)for the July-September period, compared with 2.5 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with a 2.4 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,341.7500 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement