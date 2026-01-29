Hyundai Motor reports bigger-than-expected profit fall in Q4 as US tariffs bite

SEOUL, Jan 29 : Hyundai Motor on Thursday reported a 40 per cent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit versus a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates by a big margin, as U.S. tariffs offset the positive impact of a weaker South Korean currency.

This marks the third consecutive decline in quarterly profit for the South Korean automaker, as the U.S. administration slapped 25 per cent tariffs on autos in April which were slashed to 15 per cent in November after a trade deal with Seoul.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would hike tariffs on autos and other imports from South Korea, blaming a delay in enacting the trade deal agreed last year that enabled the auto tariff cuts.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia is the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, booked operating profit of 1.7 trillion won ($1.19 billion) for October-December, compared with 2.8 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with a 2.7 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 17 analysts. The consensus estimate gives more weight to analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,426.2900 won)