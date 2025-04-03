Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor says no plan for price hikes in US for now
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor says no plan for price hikes in US for now

Hyundai Motor says no plan for price hikes in US for now

FILE PHOTO: American flags flutter outside a Hyundai automobile dealership in Irvine, California, U.S., March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 09:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :Jose Munoz, co-CEO of Hyundai Motor, said on Thursday there were no plans to raise prices in the United States at this time in response to U.S. tariffs.

"We have seen the tariff announcement and we are evaluating the impact," Munoz said at an auto show in South Korea. "There are no plans to raise prices in the United States at this time."

Hyundai had previously warned U.S. dealers it was evaluating its pricing strategy in the face of forthcoming 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles and parts announced by President Donald Trump.

Hyundai shares were down 1.5 per cent in early Thursday trade, while sister company Kia Corp shares fell 1.9 per cent versus a 1.4 per cent drop in the wider market.

Hyundai unveiled its fully revamped hydrogen-powered Nexo crossovers at the show.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement