Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car -media report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car -media report

Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car -media report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

03 Sep 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 07:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to use an auto chip it has developed itself for one of its upcoming vehicles next year, the Seoul Economy Daily reported on Friday.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 biggest automakers by sales, plans to internally develop a silicon carbide technology based power chip, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed industry source.

A shortage of chips made by semiconductor companies, fuelled by pandemic interruptions and production issues at chip factories, have forced automakers halt production and reduce work shifts amid concerns that shortages could continue.

Hyundai's research centre and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd led the chip design process and cooperated with multiple companies, including system chip manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor Corp, the newspaper said.

“We are aiming to apply our internally developed power chip to a new car to be launched in the second quarter of next year,” an unnamed Hyundai Motor official told the newspaper, without naming the vehicle.

The Seoul Economy Daily said the new vehicle model adopting the chip could be the Ioniq 6, Hyundai's dedicated electric car expected to be launched next year. Hyundai told the newspaper that the chip production date has not been decided

Hyundai Motor did not have immediate comment.

In June, Reuters reported that Hyundai and its affiliates are in talks with local chip companies to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us