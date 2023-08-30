Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor union says will restart talks with management
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor union says will restart talks with management

Hyundai Motor union says will restart talks with management

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 03:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Hyundai Motor's unionised workers will resume labour talks with the company's management after negotiations had stalled earlier this month, the union said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the 44,000-strong union won permission to go on a strike from a government organisation that handles labour disputes, raising the probability of the company's first wage-related industrial action in five years.

Union members unanimously voted to restart negotiations after a company request, the union said in a statement, adding that talks will resume on Thursday.

However, the union said unionised workers would skip extra shifts from Sept. 4, while negotiations were underway.

In a fast-ageing society, South Korean labour unions including one at Hyundai, the country's top automaker, are battling company managements to press an unusual demand: raise the age of retirement to give workers a few more wage-earning years to make up for slim pensions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.