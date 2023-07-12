Logo
Business

Hyundai Motor union to stage strike in South Korea on Wednesday
Business

Hyundai Motor union to stage strike in South Korea on Wednesday

Hyundai Motor union to stage strike in South Korea on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: A worker fixes the Hyundai logo on a vehicle at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan, south of Seoul, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

12 Jul 2023 12:01PM
SEOUL : Unionised workers at Hyundai Motor Co in South Korea plan to hold a four-hour strike on Wednesday to show solidarity with its umbrella union's general strike, a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor's South Korean union said.

The union plans to strike for two hours in the morning and another two hours in the afternoon.

Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment.

The Korean Metal Workers' Union, which represents labour unions in several industries, including at Hyundai Motor, plans to hold a series of strikes to protest against the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Analysts have said the impact of the walkout at Hyundai Motor would be limited.

The union spokesperson said normal production should resume on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

