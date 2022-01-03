Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai Motor's 2021 global sales fall short of target amid chip shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai Motor's 2021 global sales fall short of target amid chip shortage

Hyundai Motor's 2021 global sales fall short of target amid chip shortage

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Hyundai Motor Group leave after the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

03 Jan 2022 02:39PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 02:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday its 2021 global sales were 3.89 million vehicles, just short of its target of 4 million vehicles.

The South Korean automaker set its 2022 sales target at 4.32 million vehicles.

"In 2022, Hyundai Motor plans to expand its market share and strengthen profitability through efforts to stabilise chip supply and demand, adjust vehicle production schedules, strengthen electric vehicle lineups as well as optimising sales profit and loss by region," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

In October, Hyundai Motor cut its 2021 global sales target by about 4per cent to 4 million vehicles from 4.16 million vehicles amid a global chip shortage.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us