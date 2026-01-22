Logo
Hyundai Motor's Korean union warns of humanoid robot plan, sees threat to jobs
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

22 Jan 2026 02:47PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2026 02:52PM)
SEOUL, Jan 22 : Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea warned the automaker on Thursday against deploying humanoid robots without union approval, saying the robots would bring "employment shocks."

Hyundai's plan to deploy humanoid robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to record-highs, but it was not welcome news for workers, the union said in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

"Remember that without labour–management agreement, not a single robot using new technology will be allowed to enter the workplace," the union said.

Hyundai Motor did not immediately comment.

Source: Reuters
