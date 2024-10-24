Logo
Business

Hyundai Motor's Q3 operating profit falls 7% from a year earlier
Business

A 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT is displayed during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/ File Photo
A test driver drives an Ioniq 5 electric vehicle on the rooftop test track of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) in Singapore June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su/ File Photo
24 Oct 2024 01:08PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2024 01:26PM)
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported a 7 per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit in a sign the global slowdown in car demand is impacting the South Korean carmaker.

Hyundai Motor, which together with its affiliate Kia Corp is the world's No 3 automaker by sales, reported an operating profit of 3.6 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) for the July to September period, compared with 3.8 trillion won in profit a year earlier.

The result was also lower than a 3.9 trillion won average operating profit forecast by 20 analysts compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted towards estimates from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Hyundai Motor shares extended losses on Thursday, falling 3.7 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Source: Reuters

