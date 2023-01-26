Logo
Business

Hyundai Motor's Q4 net profit triples but misses expectations
Hyundai Motor's Q4 net profit triples but misses expectations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

26 Jan 2023 01:19PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 01:27PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported a tripling in fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles and a weak won.

Hyundai Motor reported a net profit of 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) for the October-December period versus a profit of 547 billion won a year earlier, when the automaker booked some one-off costs.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for fourth-quarter profit at 2.5 trillion won drawn from 18 analysts.

Like many other automakers, Hyundai benefited from the tight supply of new vehicles last year which have kept retail prices high.

But high inflation and slowing global economic growth have dampened outlook for consumer demand this year, prompting several car makers to slash vehicle prices.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rose on Thursday to be up 4.4 per cent in afternoon trade. That compares with a 1.2 per cent increase in the benchmark KOSPI.

($1 = 1,230.8600 won)

Source: Reuters

