Hyundai to recall about 569,000 SUVs in US over faulty deployment of air bags

Jan 29 : Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 Palisade sports utility vehicles in the U.S. over improper deployment of side curtain airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

NHTSA said the side curtain air bags for third-row occupants in these SUVs may deploy improperly in a crash, adding that the remedy is currently under development.

Separately, Hyundai will also recall an additional 41,651 vehicles in the U.S. over an instrument panel display failure, which will be fixed through a software update, the regulator said.