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Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over fire risk from overheating, NHTSA says
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Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over fire risk from overheating, NHTSA says

Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over fire risk from overheating, NHTSA says

A Hyundai logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

15 Oct 2026 03:43PM
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Oct 15 : Hyundai Motor America is recalling 94,622 vehicles in the US over a risk of fire while parked or driving due to the possibility of some front power seat motors overheating, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

Here are some more details from NHTSA:

• The front power seat motors may overheat due to a stuck power seat control switch, which can result in a fire while parked or driving

• The affected vehicles include certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models

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• NHTSA said that Hyundai has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the repair has been performed

• The auto safety regulator said the recall remedy is currently being developed

Source: Reuters
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