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Hyundai to recall over 96,000 US vehicles over faulty instrument panel display, NHTSA says
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Hyundai to recall over 96,000 US vehicles over faulty instrument panel display, NHTSA says

Hyundai to recall over 96,000 US vehicles over faulty instrument panel display, NHTSA says

A 2025 Hyundai TUCSON is displayed during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

26 Jun 2026 03:31PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 04:21PM)
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June 26 : Hyundai Motor is recalling 96,300 vehicles in the U.S. over a software error that may cause the instrument panel display to fail, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• An instrument panel display that has failed to show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, could increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

• The recall covers certain 2025-2026 model Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles.

• The auto safety regulator said the instrument panel display software will be updated over-the-air or by a dealer at no cost.

Source: Reuters
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