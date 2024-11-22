Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electrified US vehicles on loss of drive power
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electrified US vehicles on loss of drive power

Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electrified US vehicles on loss of drive power
FILE PHOTO: Hyundai displays the new Ioniq 6 vehicle at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electrified US vehicles on loss of drive power
FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai logo is seen at Hyundai of Serramonte in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
22 Nov 2024 06:51PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 06:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 145,235 electrified vehicles in the United States due to a loss of drive power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall includes certain IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs along with some luxury Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 and Genesis G80 electrified variants from model years 2022-2025.

The U.S. auto safety regulator said that integrated charging control units are likely to get damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

Hyundai dealers will inspect, replace and update the software on impacted parts and its fuse for free, the NHTSA added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement