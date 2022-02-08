Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet

Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet

Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu Oct 4, 2012. (Photo: Reuters/Babu)

08 Feb 2022 12:37PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 01:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country.

The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

India Pakistan hyundai

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us