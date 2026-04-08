Hyundai resuming new Palisade SUV sales after finalizing fix

WASHINGTON, April 7 : Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it is lifting a halt on sales of recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs after finalizing a fix for a power seat issue that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl in Ohio.

The Korean automaker said it finalized a software update for 2026 model year Palisade and Palisade Hybrid vehicles equipped with second‑ and third‑row power seats in Limited and Calligraphy trims. The automaker halted sales in mid-March and recalled 68,500 Palisade SUVs following the tragic incident. Once dealers complete the software update, they can resume sales.