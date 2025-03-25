Logo
Hyundai Steel to build plant in Louisiana with annual output of 2.7 million tonnes
Hyundai Steel to build plant in Louisiana with annual output of 2.7 million tonnes

FILE PHOTO: Rolled steel are seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, about 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Seoul June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

25 Mar 2025 08:34AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2025 08:46AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's Hyundai Steel will invest $5.8 billion along with Hyundai Motor Group to build a plant in Louisiana in the United States with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

This is part of Hyundai Motor's $21 billion investment in the United States, which was announced by the company on Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Hyundai Motor shares rose as much as 7.5 per cent to hit the highest level since late October 2024 on Tuesday, while affiliate Kia Corp gained 4.3 per cent and Hyundai Steel jumped 5.4 per cent.

Source: Reuters
