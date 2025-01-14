Hyundai, Stellantis, Delta each donating $1 million to Trump inaugural fund

WASHINGTON : Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit, Chrysler-parent Stellantis and Delta Air Lines on Monday each announced they are among companies donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund.

Other major companies donating for the Jan. 20 inauguration include Boeing, General Motors, Ford Motor , Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet and Facebook-parent Meta .

Hyundai said it "welcomes the opportunity to work with the new administration on policies that support American manufacturing, protect supply chains, and spur innovation."

Potential tariffs and changes to electric vehicle and vehicle emission policies under consideration by the incoming administration could have dramatic impacts on automakers.