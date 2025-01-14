Logo
Hyundai, Stellantis, Delta each donating $1 million to Trump inaugural fund
FILE PHOTO: A family unveils a new Hyundai car at one of the motor group's showrooms in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2024. REUTERS/Ainnie Arif/File Photo
Hyundai, Stellantis, Delta each donating $1 million to Trump inaugural fund
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Stellantis outside the company's building in Chartres-de-Bretagne near Rennes, France, September 20, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Hyundai, Stellantis, Delta each donating $1 million to Trump inaugural fund
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
14 Jan 2025 08:22AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2025 08:29AM)
WASHINGTON : Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit, Chrysler-parent Stellantis and Delta Air Lines on Monday each announced they are among companies donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund.

Other major companies donating for the Jan. 20 inauguration include Boeing, General Motors, Ford Motor , Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet and Facebook-parent Meta .

Hyundai said it "welcomes the opportunity to work with the new administration on policies that support American manufacturing, protect supply chains, and spur innovation."

Potential tariffs and changes to electric vehicle and vehicle emission policies under consideration by the incoming administration could have dramatic impacts on automakers.

Source: Reuters

