India to be global manufacturing hub for IPO-bound Hyundai, executive says
India to be global manufacturing hub for IPO-bound Hyundai, executive says

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, and Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, pose for pictures during a press conference, ahead of the company's IPO launch, in Mumbai, India, October 9, 2024.
Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, speaks as Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, looks on during a press conference, ahead of the company's IPO launch, in Mumbai, India, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Hyundai Motor Group on a car outside an automobile showroom is pictured in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2024. REUTERS/Ainnie Arif/File Photo
09 Oct 2024 04:28PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 05:21PM)
MUMBAI : Hyundai Motor Co expects India to be a fast-growing market and plans to make it a global manufacturing hub, a top company executive said on Wednesday, as the South Korean carmaker gears up to launch its Indian IPO next week.

The listing will be India's largest IPO and will see the South Korean parent sell a stake of up to 17.5 per cent in the local entity for about $3 billion. It will value Hyundai's India unit at $19 billion at the top end of the share price range.

"India is the most exciting market in the world," Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said during a press event.

Source: Reuters

