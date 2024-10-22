Hyundai's Supernal partners with two firms for its battery-powered aircraft

Hyundai Motor's Supernal said on Tuesday it had partnered with a private jet charter firm and a passenger helicopter operator for the development of its air taxi infrastructure.

Supernal plans to launch its five-seat, battery-powered electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in 2028 for commercial intra-city passenger journeys.

It is one of a bevy of firms worldwide developing battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically to ferry travelers on short city trips, allowing them to beat traffic.

The concept has been touted as the future of urban air mobility, drawing intense global interest, with numerous eVTOL companies going public.

However, the industry needs to tackle regulatory hurdles and overcome battery limitations. They also have to convince the public that their aircraft are safe.

Under the first agreement, Supernal and private jet charter provider Clay Lacy will prepare Clay Lacy's fixed base operator (FBO) locations for take off and landing operations.

Announced on Tuesday, this marks Supernal's first FBO partnership.

The other agreement, with Blade Urban Air Mobility, will focus on joint exploration of advanced air mobility network and operations.

Under the three-year agreement, Blade, an air transport platform, and its operator partners will provide Supernal with feedback on aircraft design and safety for various operating markets.