'I didn't steal funds,' Sam Bankman-Fried says in unusual post-arrest blog post

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a highly unusual blog post on Thursday (Jan 12), a month after his arrest on United States fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last month said Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts for his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, purchase lavish real estate, and donate to US political campaigns.

He has pleaded not guilty.

"I didn't steal funds, and I certainly didn't stash billions away," Bankman-Fried wrote in the blog published on Substack, in a rare public statement by a US criminal defendant.

Defence lawyers typically advise clients to stay silent before trial because prosecutors may use their comments against them in court. His trial is scheduled to start on Oct 2, 2023.