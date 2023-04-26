Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Iberdrola and GIC to develop $472 million transmission network in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Iberdrola and GIC to develop $472 million transmission network in Brazil

Iberdrola and GIC to develop $472 million transmission network in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Iberdrola logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Apr 2023 02:43PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spanish energy group Iberdrola has signed an agreement with Singaporean investment firm GIC to develop a transmission network in Brazil for 430 million euros ($472 million), it said on Wednesday.

The two companies will co-invest in transport lines spanning 1,865 km (1,159 miles), with an average concession term of 25 years.

They also agreed to joint participation in future tenders for electricity transmission assets in Brazil, with GIC as Iberdrola's preferred partner for future auctions.

Iberdrola is vying to consolidate a position as one of the world's leaders in renewable power at a time when utilities are facing a challenging transition away from fossil fuels, accelerated by the need to cut energy dependence on Russia.

With this transaction Iberdrola reaches the asset rotation target announced at its capital markets day in November, the company said.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.