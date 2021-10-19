Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Iberdrola to plough US$8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Iberdrola to plough US$8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm

Iberdrola to plough US$8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish power company Iberdrola is seen on top of Iberdrola's main office building in Madrid October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
Iberdrola to plough US$8.2 billion into mega UK offshore wind farm
FILE PHOTO: Scroby Sands offshore wind farm can be seen off of the coast at Great Yarmouth, Britain, October 24, 2018. Picture taken October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo
19 Oct 2021 01:33PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 06:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Global wind power leader Iberdrola will pour six billion pounds (US$8.24 billion) into a wind farm complex in the North Sea off the east coast of Britain, in its biggest project investment worldwide, it said on Monday.

Iberdrola said in a statement it would foot the bill for the East Anglia Hub site, whose soaring turbines will have capacity to generate 3.1 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 2.7 million homes.

Positioning turbines in the sea allows generators to capture high wind speeds free of any of the barriers present on land and is a key component in the decarbonisation plans of some of the world's biggest economies.

The investment is contingent on Britain giving planning permission for the site, and contracts for difference, which guarantee a minimum price for the electricity it generates.

It adds to the 10 billion pounds Iberdrola has already pledged to invest in Britain between 2020 and 2025.

Britain aims to have installed 40 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from its current 10.4 GW. Iberdrola trades in Britain through Scottish Power, which it bought in 2007.

Green Investment Group, an arm of Australian bank Macquarie owns 40per cent of one of the parks within the East Anglia Hub.

(US$1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us