IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for $4.6 billion

:IBM said on Monday it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Share of IBM were down less than 1 per cent in premarket trading. IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023.

Founded in 2007, Seattle-based Apptio helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.