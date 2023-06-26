Logo
IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for US$4.6 billion
IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for US$4.6 billion

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) logo is displayed, during the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on Mar 1, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Nacho Doce)

26 Jun 2023 07:11PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2023 07:58PM)
IBM said on Monday (Jun 26) it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for US$4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Share of IBM were down less than 1 per cent in premarket trading. IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023.

Founded in 2007, Seattle-based Apptio helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.

Source: Reuters/zl

IBM

