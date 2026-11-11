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IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for most roles in its Consulting arm
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IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for most roles in its Consulting arm

IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for most roles in its Consulting arm

The logo of IBM is displayed over a booth at the Web Summit digital trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

11 Nov 2026 01:08AM
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Nov 10 : IBM said on Tuesday that it was ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of roles in IBM Consulting, which employs more than 150,000 people.

The move comes amid tight scrutiny of foreign tech hiring by Donald Trump's administration. Last month, it suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcers, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labor Certification process — a key step toward green cards for foreign workers.

IBM Consulting has used US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages, but participation has been declining for years, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

It opted to end sponsorship for most such roles as skill availability and client needs have evolved, the spokesperson added.

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Workers impacted by the move can work with IBM outside the US or leave by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing a company document it said it had seen.

Last year, the White House announced a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions.

Source: Reuters
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