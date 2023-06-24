Logo
IBM nears US$5 billion deal for software provider Apptio: Reports
FILE PHOTO: The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) logo is displayed, during the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

24 Jun 2023 07:58AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2023 11:08AM)
IBM is nearing a deal to acquire software company Apptio for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters

