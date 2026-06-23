IBM partners with OpenAI on enterprise security AI

June 22 : IBM on Monday said it has partnered with OpenAI to integrate frontier AI capabilities into enterprise security workflows, aiming to counter rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Shares of the company rose 3.6 per cent in trading after the bell.

Here are a few details on the partnership:

• IBM joined the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program and is collaborating with the startup to integrate protective AI tools directly into business operations, helping companies identify and minimize their security risks.

• As part of the partnership, the company launched a new application security service that uses OpenAI's cyber capabilities to help organizations identify and validate software vulnerabilities with greater speed and precision.

• The new service is built on Project Lightwell, an initiative launched last month to deploy engineers and AI tools to help companies better secure open source software and is backed by a $5 billion commitment from IBM and Red Hat.

• Project Lightwell will use OpenAI's cyber capabilities alongside other frontier AI models for code review and remediation.

• "The OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program expands our access to a broader set of advanced AI capabilities, which we deploy within our clients' environments to help surface the most relevant risks faster and help them act with confidence," said Mark Hughes, global managing partner, cybersecurity services, IBM Consulting.