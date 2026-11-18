ROME, Nov 18 : A bid for Italy's Avio by Finnish satellite operator Iceye drew a cool initial response from the Italian government, with the defence minister urging state-controlled Leonardo to "think carefully" before selling its stake in the company.

On Tuesday Iceye made a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) cash offer for Avio, with the goal of creating an integrated European space and defence group. Defence and aerospace group Leonardo holds a stake of 18 per cent in the rocket maker.

The deal, part of a drive to boost European defence integration and reduce reliance on external providers such as Elon Musk's Starshield, will need a green light from the Italian government under its golden power rules to shield strategic assets.

However, it remains to be seen whether and under what conditions Rome would clear the operation, as defence-related groups are seen as key to national interest by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who in the past has imposed tight limits on such deals.

Talking to Reuters ahead of a parliament session in Rome, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto - a key ally of Meloni - said Leonardo should be cautious when considering whether to sell its shares to the state-backed Finnish company.

"If I were Leonardo, I would think carefully before exiting (Avio)," he said when asked whether part of the shares should remain in Italian hands to protect national interests.

SENSITIVE ASSETS

This year, the Italian government allowed equity firms Advent and Nextalia to take over Tinexta group on the condition that its defence arm remained in national hands. It was eventually acquired by state lender CDP.

Speaking at an event in Helsinki, Iceye CEO Rafal Modrzewski said the company had held consultations with the parties involved, including governments, before launching the bid, and that it would take a few more months to close the transaction.

However, a person close to the matter told Reuters that Rome had not received any formal notification regarding the Avio bid, and said it was therefore unable to assess it.

A second official said the government intended to carry out all the necessary steps to assess the transaction and its implications for the national interest.

The offer comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Avio, which is building up capacity in the US market through a new manufacturing plant in Virginia, which it expects to complete in late 2028.

In contrast with Crosetto's cautious approach, Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani said on Tuesday that he was "pleasantly surprised" by the bid.

A source close to Leonardo said that the group had no contact with Iceye before it launched the bid. A second source said Leonardo would soon hold a board meeting to examine the offer.

According to a note published on Wednesday by broker Equita, there was a good chance the deal could proceed, with Leonardo eventually retaining a stake to safeguard Italian presence.

Avio shares traded 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday at €39.75, below the €41 offer price.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Essi Lehto in HelsinkiEditing by Giulia Segreti and Keith Weir)