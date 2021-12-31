Ikea to hike prices by 9% due to supply chain woes

STOCKHOLM: Ikea will hike its prices by an average of 9 per cent next year due to ongoing supply and transportation disruptions, the company that operates most of the Swedish furniture giant's stores said on Thursday (Dec 30).

The announcement comes as pandemic-fuelled shortages and shipping challenges ramp up inflation and pinch economies globally, with consumers increasingly feeling the bite.

"Like many other industries, IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future," Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90 per cent of Ikea's stores, said in a statement.

These higher costs - which are mostly being felt in North America and Europe - will now have to be passed on to customers, it added.

"The average of the increase in Ingka Group is around 9 per cent globally, with variations across Ingka Group countries and the range, reflecting localised inflationary pressures, including commodity and supply chain issues," Ingka group said.