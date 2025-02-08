Logo
Business

Iliad to invest three billion euros in AI
Business

Iliad to invest three billion euros in AI

Iliad to invest three billion euros in AI

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Feb 2025 01:07AM
French telecoms group Iliad said on Friday it would invest 3 billion euros ($3.10 billion) in AI infrastructure such as datacenters and computing power.

($1 = 0.9685 euros)

Source: Reuters
