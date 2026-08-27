Iliad's half-year core profit rises 2% on Italy strength

Aug 27 : French telecom operator Iliad posted a 2.2 per cent rise in its half-year core profit on Thursday, buoyed by strong performance in Italy.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and after leases, or EBITDAaL, was €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first half of 2026.

Iliad reported consolidated revenue of €5.24 billion for the six-month period, up 3 per cent from a year ago. Revenue in France rose 1.5 per cent to €3.32 billion, Italy posted a 10.2 per cent jump to €665 million and Poland grew 3.5 per cent to €1.26 billion.

The numbers underscore how Iliad has evolved from a French price disruptor into a broader European telecoms group, with Italy and Poland contributing an increasing share of growth as its domestic market approaches saturation.

The group added 300,000 subscribers in the second quarter, resulting in a total customer base of 52.5 million at the end of June.

That growth was driven by mobile customers, while fixed-line subscribers were broadly stable. France ended the quarter with 23.4 million subscribers, while Italy and Poland added about 100,000 customers each to reach 13.3 million and 15.8 million, respectively.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)