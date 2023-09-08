Logo
Business

Imbue raises US$200 million at over US$1 billion valuation in AI funding boost
08 Sep 2023 05:19AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 05:34AM)
AI research lab Imbue has raised US$200 million in a Series B funding round, which included participation from Astera Institute and Nvidia, at a valuation of over US$1 billion, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in artificial intelligence (AI) after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI took the world by storm in late 2022.

"The latest funding will accelerate our development of AI systems that can reason and code," the company said.

Source: Reuters

