Malaysia says Goldman Sachs suit 'premature' amid dispute over 1MDB settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian government task force said on Thursday (Oct 12) it viewed Goldman Sachs' filing of arbitration proceedings as premature, after the firm sued Malaysia in a British court this week amid an escalating dispute over a 2020 settlement deal.

Goldman Sachs in 2020 had agreed to pay US$3.9 billion (S$5.3 million) to settle Malaysia's criminal probe over its role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal.

But the parties are now in disagreement over the deal, which includes a stipulation for Goldman to make an interim payment if Malaysia did not recover at least US$500 million from the firm by August 2022.

Malaysia's 1MDB task force said Goldman Sachs had requested an extension on a Nov 8 deadline for discussions to settle the dispute.

"At this juncture ... parties are still considered to be in the amicable good faith discussions stage and therefore as an aggrieved party, the 1MDB Taskforce views Goldman Sachs’ initiation of arbitration proceedings as premature and without due consideration of necessary prerequisites," 1MDB task force chairman Johari Abdul Ghani said in a statement.