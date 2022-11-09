Logo
IMF agrees US$4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme
Business

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, on Sep 4, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

09 Nov 2022 05:28PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 05:58PM)
LONDON: The International Monetary Fund provisionally agreed a US$4.5 support programme for Bangladesh on Wednesday (Nov 9).

In statement the IMF said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached for a 42-month arrangement, including about US$3.2 billion from its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus about $1.3 billion from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"The objectives of Bangladesh's new Fund-supported program are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable," the statement said.

 

Source: Reuters/ga

