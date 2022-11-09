IMF agrees US$4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

LONDON: The International Monetary Fund provisionally agreed a US$4.5 support programme for Bangladesh on Wednesday (Nov 9).

In statement the IMF said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached for a 42-month arrangement, including about US$3.2 billion from its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus about $1.3 billion from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"The objectives of Bangladesh's new Fund-supported program are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable," the statement said.