Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year: Pakistan finance minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year: Pakistan finance minister

IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year: Pakistan finance minister
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, on Sep 4, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year: Pakistan finance minister
Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Dec 28, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood)
30 Aug 2022 01:02AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 01:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday (Aug 29) approved a request to extend Pakistan's bailout programme by one year and augment the funding amount by US$1 billion, the country's finance minister Miftah Ismail told Reuters.

Earlier he had said on Twitter that the lender had approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's programme, which will release US$1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country.

The IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.