IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year: Pakistan finance minister

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday (Aug 29) approved a request to extend Pakistan's bailout programme by one year and augment the funding amount by US$1 billion, the country's finance minister Miftah Ismail told Reuters.

Earlier he had said on Twitter that the lender had approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's programme, which will release US$1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country.

The IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.