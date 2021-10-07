Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF chief Georgieva says she was misled by law firm on World Bank probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF chief Georgieva says she was misled by law firm on World Bank probe

IMF chief Georgieva says she was misled by law firm on World Bank probe

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

07 Oct 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 05:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the law firm WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions while serving as CEO of the World Bank, and assured her that her participation in its investigation was confidential.

In a detailed statement to the IMF executive board, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Georgieva rejected WilmerHale's conclusion that she and other senior World Bank officials pressured staff to alter data to benefit China and said she had been told she was not a subject of the investigation.

She denied that she pressured World Bank staff to take any actions to change China's ranking in the Doing Business 2018 report, and rejected any link between the ranking and a proposed World Bank capital increase.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us