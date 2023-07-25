Logo
IMF expects Japan's economy to grow 1.4% this year on pent-up demand
IMF expects Japan's economy to grow 1.4% this year on pent-up demand

Aung Soe Moe, a former diplomat dismissed by Myanmar's military junta for his opposition to the coup, makes his way at a local shopping street near his home in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 09:05PM
TOKYO : Japan's economy is expected to expand 1.4 per cent this year, faster than a 1.0 per cent rise in 2022, as removal of pandemic curbs boost consumption, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The IMF also cited "accommodative policies" as underpinning growth, as Japan maintains ultra-loose monetary policy and big fiscal spending to cushion the blow from rising living costs.

Japan's 2023 growth projection is roughly around the average 1.5 per cent expansion estimated by the IMF for advanced economies.

Growth in the world's third-largest economy is expected to slow to 1.0 per cent in 2024 as the effect of past stimulus measures dissipate, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF's projections come ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely-watched policy meeting that concludes on Friday, when it will issue fresh quarterly projections and debate how much progress the economy is making in sustainably hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.

Source: Reuters

