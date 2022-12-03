Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

As IMF funding delayed, Pakistan expects $3 billion from friendly country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

As IMF funding delayed, Pakistan expects $3 billion from friendly country

As IMF funding delayed, Pakistan expects $3 billion from friendly country

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

03 Dec 2022 01:52AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 03:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan expects to secure $3 billion in external financing from a friendly country in two weeks, its finance minister said on Friday as the South Asian country awaits IMF funding.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) review for the release of its next tranche of funding has been pending since September, leaving Pakistan in dire need of external financing.

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday in an interview with Geo News TV that all targets for the IMF's ninth review have been completed, adding that withholding a tranche despite that would not make sense.

The IMF's resident representative in Pakistan did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Dar said Pakistan's foreign reserves, which have dropped to $7.5 billion, will be shored up with a $3 billion financing from a friendly country in the next two weeks.

That is hardly enough for a month of imports for Pakistan, which has been facing a widening current account deficit and a balance of payments crisis.

"All the requirements for the ninth (IMF) review are completed," Dar said, adding that the international lender was "behaving abnormal" by not completing the review.

Pakistan will make alternate arrangements in case of any delay from the IMF, he said.

"If the money doesn't come, we will manage, no problem," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.