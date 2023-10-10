IMF says global economy 'limping along', cuts growth forecast for China, eurozone

MARRAKECH, Morocco: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday (Oct 10) cut its growth forecasts for China and the eurozone and said overall global growth remained low and uneven despite what it called the "remarkable strength" of the US economy.

The IMF left its forecast for global real Growth Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2023 unchanged at 3.0 per cent in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), but cut its 2024 forecast by 0.1 percentage points to 2.9 per cent from its July forecast. World output grew 3.5 per cent in 2022.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters the global economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and last year's energy crisis, but growth trends were increasingly divergent across the globe, and prospects for medium-term growth were "mediocre".

Gourinchas said the forecasts generally pointed to a soft landing, but the IMF remained concerned about risks related to the real estate crisis in China, volatile commodity prices, geopolitical fragmentation, and a resurgence in inflation.

A fresh unexpected risk emerged in the form of the Israel-Palestinian conflict just as finance officials from 190 countries gathered in Marrakech for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, but came after the IMF's quarterly outlook update was locked down on Sep 26.

Gourinchas told Reuters it was too early to say how the major escalation in the long-running conflict would affect the global economy: "Depending how the situation might unfold, there are many very different scenarios that we have not even yet started to explore, so we can't make any assessment at this point yet."

Stronger growth is being throttled by the lingering impact of the pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine and increasing fragmentation, along with rising interest rates, extreme weather events and shrinking fiscal support, the IMF said. Total global output in 2023 is slated to be 3.4 per cent, or roughly US$3.6 trillion, below pre-pandemic projections.

"The global economy is showing resilience. It's not knocked out by the big shocks it's experienced in the last two or three years, but it's not doing too great either," Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview. "We see a global economy that is limping along and it's not quite sprinting yet."