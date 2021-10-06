Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF board to interview Georgieva on data-rigging claims on Wednesday: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF board to interview Georgieva on data-rigging claims on Wednesday: Sources

IMF board to interview Georgieva on data-rigging claims on Wednesday: Sources
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference in Paris, France May 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Pool/Ludovic Marin)
06 Oct 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 08:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will interview Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday (Oct 6) as it reviews claims she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favour China in her previous role, sources familiar with the plans said.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment on the board's timeline.

Board members were initially expected to meet with Georgieva on Tuesday, but spent their time working on other regular business matters, one of the sources said.

On Monday, board members spent hours questioning lawyers from the WilmerHale firm about their World Bank investigation report, which alleged that Georgieva, as the bank's CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff to alter data in the flagship Doing Business report to benefit China.

Related:

Afterward, an IMF spokesperson said the IMF board "remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review" of the matter.

Georgieva, who has strongly denied the accusations, did not mention the issue during a virtual speech on Tuesday about the global economy ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings Oct 11 to 17.

A spokesperson for Georgieva declined to comment on Tuesday.

This week's interviews could prove pivotal in either increasing or eroding support for Georgieva, with many IMF shareholders keen to wrap up the board's deliberations on the matter before next week's high-profile meetings.

Thus far, the fund's most influential member governments, including top shareholder the United States, have withheld public judgment as the review process plays out.

The World Bank in January tasked WilmerHale with investigating the Doing Business data irregularities identified in 2020, and then issued its findings implicating Georgieva on Sep 16.

The law firm's report contends Georgieva and former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim's office pressured staff to manipulate data so China's global ranking in the Doing Business 2018 study of investment climates rose to 78th from 85th.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

IMF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us