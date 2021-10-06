IMF board to interview Georgieva on data-rigging claims on Wednesday: Sources

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will interview Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday (Oct 6) as it reviews claims she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favour China in her previous role, sources familiar with the plans said.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment on the board's timeline.

Board members were initially expected to meet with Georgieva on Tuesday, but spent their time working on other regular business matters, one of the sources said.

On Monday, board members spent hours questioning lawyers from the WilmerHale firm about their World Bank investigation report, which alleged that Georgieva, as the bank's CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff to alter data in the flagship Doing Business report to benefit China.