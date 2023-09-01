Logo
IMF Managing Director has 'productive' talks with Chinese premier
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 02:23PM
BEIJING : IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she had a "productive" discussion with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and looked forward to working with Beijing on global issues including climate change and support for developing economies.

Georgieva was visiting China through Sunday to meet with top Chinese leaders before travelling to Indonesia and India for ASEAN and Group of 20 summits.

Georgieva also met with China's newly appointed central bank chief Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Liu Kun, she wrote in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

In July, the IMF raised its 2023 global growth estimates slightly but left its forecast for China unchanged, cautioning that China's recovery was underperforming and a deeper contraction in the property sector remained a risk.

The IMF said the world's second-largest economy will grow 5.2 per cent this year, up from a COVID-subdued 3 per cent in 2022, before easing to 4.5 per cent in 2024.

Source: Reuters

