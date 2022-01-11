Logo
IMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist
IMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

11 Jan 2022 04:34AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:36AM)
WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Fund's next chief economist, replacing Gita Gopinath, who is joining the IMF management team this month.

The Fund said Gourinchas, who joined UC-Berkeley in 2003 and held previous economic posts at Princeton University and Stanford University, will start part-time on Jan. 24 and transition to full-time Fund work on April 1.

